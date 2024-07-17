Mumbai's Bhayander-Churchgate Local Train Commuters Up In Arms Over Persistent Delay In Services

Representative Image

Mumbai: Commuters relying on the 7:43 am Bhayander-Churchgate local train have expressed frustration over consistent delays, prompting concerns about punctuality and service reliability. Despite assurances from railway authorities on social media platform, the issue remains unresolved.

A Frequent Commuter Highlights The Ongoing Delays On Social Media Platform X

Ranga Mithun, a frequent passenger, took to social media platforms ( X) on 16th July to highlight the ongoing delays, citing disruptions to daily schedules and inconvenience caused to commuters.

"You guyz don't take customer complaint seriously. I am continuously tweeting about this for Bhayandar Local 7.43 never running on time always gets delay around 15-20 minutes. Kindly give the solution urgently" Ranga Mithun posted on 'X' on 16th July.

Response Of Divisional Railway Manager Of Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division

In response, the Divisional Railway Manager acknowledged the delays, attributing them to technical failures and operational challenges such as signal and point issues. The manager assured passengers that efforts were underway to mitigate delays and improve punctuality.

"Dear Passenger, Thank you for reaching out to us. We sincerely apologize for the delay of your trainThe train got delayed due to some technical failure & other failures i.e. (signal, point, ACP and run over, etc) However, all efforts are being made to run the train without further delay. The punctuality of this train will be closely monitored. Inconvenience or account of train delay is deeply regretted. we are committed to improving our service. We appreciate your understanding and patience during these circumstances. your complaint has been forwarded to a higher authority" replying to Ranga Mithun Divisional Railway Manager of WRs Mumbai Central division posted on 'X'.

Despite these assurances, data from reliable sources such as M Indicator indicate that delays persisted as of July 17th, raising questions about the effectiveness of proposed solutions and the reliability of train schedules.

With approximately 30 lakh passengers utilizing the Western Railways' Mumbai Central division suburban trains daily, the impact of delays on daily commuters remains substantial.

The Divisional Railway Manager reaffirmed the commitment to monitor the punctuality of the 7:43 am Bhayander Churchgate local closely and pledged to escalate the issue within the railway administration for swift resolution. Passengers, however, continue to express dissatisfaction over the recurrent delays, calling for concrete measures to ensure dependable and timely services.

Western Railways operates 1394 suburban trains daily, serving as a vital lifeline for Mumbai's bustling commuter population. The persistent delays on the Bhayander Churchgate route highlight ongoing challenges in maintaining optimal service standards amidst technical and operational hurdles.