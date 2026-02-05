Mumbai Crime: POCSO Court Convicts 28-Year-Old Jogeshwari Resident For Stalking & Molesting 2 Minor Girls | Representational Image

Mumbai: The special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has convicted a 28-year-old resident of Jogeshwari, Dinesh alias Dayalal Lala Gari, for stalking and molestation of two cousin sisters who were walking towards Jogeshwari station to go to their college on June 22, 2016.

The girls were then 16 and 17 years old. Gari has been sentenced to three years imprisonment with fine of Rs 2,000. One of the girl’s caught Gari’s hand and handed him over to the police who were nearby. Gari claimed innocence and said he had been miss-identified.

The court took a lenient view, considering he is the only earning member in family.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/