 Mumbai Crime: POCSO Court Convicts 28-Year-Old Jogeshwari Resident For Stalking & Molesting 2 Minor Girls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: POCSO Court Convicts 28-Year-Old Jogeshwari Resident For Stalking & Molesting 2 Minor Girls

Mumbai Crime: POCSO Court Convicts 28-Year-Old Jogeshwari Resident For Stalking & Molesting 2 Minor Girls

A Mumbai POCSO court convicted 28-year-old Jogeshwari resident Dinesh alias Dayalal Lala Gari for stalking and molesting two minor cousin sisters near Jogeshwari station in 2016. The girls, aged 16 and 17, caught him and handed him to police. The court sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment and fined him ₹2,000, taking a lenient view as he was the sole earning member.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: POCSO Court Convicts 28-Year-Old Jogeshwari Resident For Stalking & Molesting 2 Minor Girls | Representational Image

Mumbai: The special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has convicted a 28-year-old resident of Jogeshwari, Dinesh alias Dayalal Lala Gari, for stalking and molestation of two cousin sisters who were walking towards Jogeshwari station to go to their college on June 22, 2016.

The girls were then 16 and 17 years old. Gari has been sentenced to three years imprisonment with fine of Rs 2,000. One of the girl’s caught Gari’s hand and handed him over to the police who were nearby. Gari claimed innocence and said he had been miss-identified.

The court took a lenient view, considering he is the only earning member in family.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
JSW Cement Turns Profitable With ₹130.62 Crore Net Profit In Q3 FY26, Reversing Prior Year Loss
JSW Cement Turns Profitable With ₹130.62 Crore Net Profit In Q3 FY26, Reversing Prior Year Loss
'I Actually Quite Like...': Nasser Hussain MAKES Massive Statement On PCB's ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy; Video
'I Actually Quite Like...': Nasser Hussain MAKES Massive Statement On PCB's ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy; Video
UK CAA Flags Safety Concerns After Air India Dreamliner Flies Despite Engine Switch Fault
UK CAA Flags Safety Concerns After Air India Dreamliner Flies Despite Engine Switch Fault
IndiGo Shares Fall Nearly 4%, CCI Orders Probe Into Unfair Practices
IndiGo Shares Fall Nearly 4%, CCI Orders Probe Into Unfair Practices

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UK CAA Flags Safety Concerns After Air India Dreamliner Flies Despite Engine Switch Fault
UK CAA Flags Safety Concerns After Air India Dreamliner Flies Despite Engine Switch Fault
Mumbai: DHFL Gets PMLA Relief In Yes Bank Deal; Former Directors To Face Trial
Mumbai: DHFL Gets PMLA Relief In Yes Bank Deal; Former Directors To Face Trial
Mumbai Crime: POCSO Court Convicts 28-Year-Old Jogeshwari Resident For Stalking & Molesting 2 Minor...
Mumbai Crime: POCSO Court Convicts 28-Year-Old Jogeshwari Resident For Stalking & Molesting 2 Minor...
Mumbai: After Bombay HC Rap Over Unpaid Compensation, Maharashtra Govt Decides To Appoint Nodal...
Mumbai: After Bombay HC Rap Over Unpaid Compensation, Maharashtra Govt Decides To Appoint Nodal...
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Resumes After 33 Hours; Overturned Gas Tanker Removed
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Resumes After 33 Hours; Overturned Gas Tanker Removed