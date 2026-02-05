 Industrialist Sudhir Mehta Airlifted From Mumbai-Pune Expressway As Gas Tanker Accident Strands Thousands
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIndustrialist Sudhir Mehta Airlifted From Mumbai-Pune Expressway As Gas Tanker Accident Strands Thousands

Industrialist Sudhir Mehta Airlifted From Mumbai-Pune Expressway As Gas Tanker Accident Strands Thousands

Industrialist Sudhir Mehta was airlifted from the Mumbai Pune Expressway after being stranded for eight hours following a gas tanker accident near Adoshi tunnel. The incident left thousands of commuters stuck for over 30 hours, exposing serious gaps in emergency planning and disaster response on one of India’s busiest highways.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
Industrialist Sudhir Mehta Airlifted From Mumbai-Pune Expressway As Gas Tanker Accident Strands Thousands | X @sudhirmehtapune

An extraordinary helicopter rescue of a leading industrialist has drawn national attention to the massive traffic crisis on the Mumbai Pune Expressway, where thousands of commuters have been stranded for over 30 hours following a gas tanker accident near the Adoshi tunnel.

Sudhir Mehta, chairman of Pinnacle Industries Limited, was airlifted to Pune after being stuck in traffic for nearly eight hours, highlighting the severity of the disruption on one of India’s most critical road corridors.

Eight hours in gridlock before air rescue

Mehta was travelling along the expressway when a flammable gas tanker overturned on Tuesday, February 3, forcing authorities to halt traffic for safety reasons. What began as a precautionary stoppage soon escalated into a massive gridlock, with vehicles stretching for kilometres in both directions.

FPJ Shorts
China Likely To Send Delegation To India's AI Summit Amid Improving Ties
China Likely To Send Delegation To India's AI Summit Amid Improving Ties
PSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Released; Schools To Download Hall Tickets For Regular Students & Private Candidates Can Download Online
PSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Released; Schools To Download Hall Tickets For Regular Students & Private Candidates Can Download Online
'Apne Naye Aashiq Ke Sath Ghum': Chandrika Dixit's Husband Yugam Gera Breaks Silence As Vada Pav Girl Celebrates Shab-e-Baraat With Alleged New Lover
'Apne Naye Aashiq Ke Sath Ghum': Chandrika Dixit's Husband Yugam Gera Breaks Silence As Vada Pav Girl Celebrates Shab-e-Baraat With Alleged New Lover
UIDAI Deactivates 2.5 Crore Aadhaar IDs Of Deceased Persons, Parliament Told
UIDAI Deactivates 2.5 Crore Aadhaar IDs Of Deceased Persons, Parliament Told

After hours of immobility and limited updates, Mehta was eventually rescued by helicopter. Sharing his ordeal on X, formerly Twitter, he described the situation as alarming and unsustainable for a major economic artery.

“Lacs of people are stuck on the Mumbai Pune expressway for the last 18 hours for one gas tanker,” Mehta wrote, calling for urgent changes in emergency management.

Call for emergency exits and helipads

Following his rescue, Mehta urged the government to plan dedicated exit points along the expressway that could be opened during emergencies, allowing vehicles to turn back instead of remaining trapped for hours.

He also strongly advocated for the installation of helipads near expressways, pointing out that they require less than one acre of land and cost under Rs 10 lacs. According to him, such infrastructure could save lives by enabling quick evacuation and emergency medical access.

Thanking Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for assistance, Mehta said helipads should be mandatory along high traffic highways.

Chaos on the ground continues

While the industrialist’s airlift offered a dramatic escape, thousands of ordinary commuters continued to endure harsh conditions inside their vehicles, many without food, water or sanitation facilities. Wrong side driving, frustration and exhaustion added to the danger, as described by Mehta in another post calling the highway a “free for all”.

Traffic congestion persisted until Thursday morning, further aggravated by a cement mixer breakdown between Talegaon and Marauli on the Mumbai bound carriageway.

Questions over preparedness

The incident has triggered sharp criticism of highway disaster preparedness and response systems. As normalcy slowly returns, commuters and experts alike are demanding stronger safety planning to ensure that a single accident does not paralyse the region again.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Industrialist Sudhir Mehta Airlifted From Mumbai-Pune Expressway As Gas Tanker Accident Strands...
Industrialist Sudhir Mehta Airlifted From Mumbai-Pune Expressway As Gas Tanker Accident Strands...
Mumbai: DHFL Gets PMLA Relief In Yes Bank Deal; Former Directors To Face Trial
Mumbai: DHFL Gets PMLA Relief In Yes Bank Deal; Former Directors To Face Trial
Mumbai Crime: POCSO Court Convicts 28-Year-Old Jogeshwari Resident For Stalking & Molesting 2 Minor...
Mumbai Crime: POCSO Court Convicts 28-Year-Old Jogeshwari Resident For Stalking & Molesting 2 Minor...
Mumbai: After Bombay HC Rap Over Unpaid Compensation, Maharashtra Govt Decides To Appoint Nodal...
Mumbai: After Bombay HC Rap Over Unpaid Compensation, Maharashtra Govt Decides To Appoint Nodal...
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Resumes After 33 Hours; Overturned Gas Tanker Removed
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Resumes After 33 Hours; Overturned Gas Tanker Removed