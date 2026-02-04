Mumbai–Pune Expressway Paralyzed For Over 24 Hours After Gas Tanker Overturns Near Bhor Ghat Tunnel | VIDEO

Mumbai–Pune Expressway remains gridlocked for over 24 hours after a propylene gas tanker overturns near the Bhor Ghat tunnel | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Feb 04: The Mumbai–Pune Expressway witnessed the mother of all traffic jams, due to which vehicles stopped moving for over 24 hours beginning 5.00 pm on Tuesday.

The mega snarl was caused when a tanker carrying highly inflammable propylene turned turtle near Adhoshi tunnel in the Bhor Ghat section, triggering a gas leak and consequent scare. Vehicles headed in both directions were stopped by the police. This was the longest disruption in the 24-year history of the expressway.

Said Shobha Kumar, a Chembur resident: “I was returning from Pandharpur with friends when our bus was stopped in Tungarli at 8.00 pm yesterday and till late afternoon on Wednesday we were stuck at one place. It was a harrowing experience.”

Authorities struggle to handle crisis

The authorities were initially clueless about how to handle the crisis even as the container, loaded with tonnes of gas, remained stranded on the carriageway, bringing traffic movement to a complete standstill.

National and state disaster management teams were summoned and, after much deliberation, a prolonged, high-risk emergency operation was launched.

Accident details and traffic disruption

The accident occurred around 5.00 pm on February 3 on the Mumbai-bound lane when the tanker, travelling from Kochi to Surat, lost control at a sharp curve near Adoshi village and overturned near the tunnel entrance.

The impact caused an immediate gas leak, prompting officials to shut down Mumbai-bound traffic completely and regulate Pune-bound movement due to the explosive nature of propylene gas.

Long queues of vehicles quickly built up along the expressway. By 11.00 pm on Tuesday, five hours after the accident, Mumbai-bound traffic was diverted through one lane of the Pune-bound carriageway.

FIR registered, driver injured

According to the FIR registered by the Khopoli police, the tanker was carrying a large quantity of highly flammable gas under intense pressure. Police Constable Swapnil Deepak Lad, who was on Beat Marshal duty, received the alert via Dial 112 and rushed to the spot along with other personnel.

“The tanker carrying flammable propylene gas was found lying on its side, and both the driver and his co-worker had managed to exit the vehicle,” senior police inspector Sachin Hire from Khopoli police station said.

The tanker driver, Ratan Singh Uday Narayan Singh (44), a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, sustained injuries to his right palm and other parts of the body and was shifted to MGM Hospital, Kamothe.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving at a dangerous speed, without due consideration of the road conditions in the ghat section,” Hire said.

High-risk emergency operation launched

With propylene being extremely flammable and explosive, emergency measures were initiated on a war footing. Teams from the Bor Ghat police, IRB Highway Police, Khopoli Fire Brigade, Devdoot emergency services, Help Foundation and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot. Specialised chemical response teams from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and experts from Oil and Gas Corporation Limited (OGC), Uran (Raigad), were also called in, police said.

“We have all the experts with us, but in this case, due to very high internal pressure inside the tanker and damage to the valve at multiple points, we could not move the container. Even a very small spark while shifting could have led to an explosion. The leaks on the tanker are at multiple places and in crack form and hence it was a huge challenge to contain the leakage,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (Highway Traffic Police) Tanaji Chikhale.

Gas transfer and containment efforts

The internal pressure inside the tanker gradually reduced from 8 psig to 2 psig, a process that took nearly 24 hours, before it was safe to proceed with sealing the leak and preparing for gas transfer.

“To prevent ignition, four to five fire brigade vehicles continuously sprayed water on the tanker and surrounding areas to keep temperatures low. The chemical team then sealed the cracks and the remaining 27 tonnes of gas was transferred manually into another tanker,” Chikhale added.

While going to press, the gas had been transferred to another tanker and the process of lifting the overturned container was underway. “There would still be some traces of gas at the ground level of the tanker and hence we will have to lift the tanker very carefully, which will take another three hours more,” Hire added.

Massive congestion and commuter distress

Given the severity of the threat, a 500-metre no-man’s land was created around the accident site. The prolonged shutdown caused massive congestion on both sides of the expressway.

Pune-bound traffic was stopped at the Khalapur toll plaza, while Mumbai-bound queues stretched up to 10–12 km, leaving hundreds of motorists stranded overnight, many without food or water.

Diversion of vehicles onto the old Mumbai–Pune highway resulted in heavy congestion at Khopoli Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Khopoli village and surrounding areas, severely affecting local traffic. Social workers were seen distributing free biscuits and drinking water to stranded motorists during the ordeal.

Officials monitor situation

Senior officials, including Khalapur tehsildar Abhay Chavan, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vishal Nehul Patil, Khopoli Police Inspector Sachin Hire and Bor Ghat Police Inspector Patil, were present at the site and closely monitored the emergency response.

Commuters allege lack of information

Sakshi Dhamale from Nerul, who was on her way to Pune for official work on Wednesday morning, went till Khopoli and returned, cancelling her meeting after seeing vehicles lined up.

Similarly, advocate Sujata Jadhav, who had a hearing in Pune on Wednesday, returned from Panvel after receiving information from her client. Both Dhamale and Jadhav said there were no officials on the road providing information on diversions or the traffic jam.

Political reactions and public anger

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, “It’s beyond absurd that the government can’t intervene and help people stuck on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway for over 20 hours. For all the talk of development and good governance, a basic intervention could have helped by reaching out to the people and offering food, water and toilets at certain distances from where they’re stuck. Been hearing of the plight of the people and the helplessness with which they’ve had to deal with this. Shouldn’t the toll operators be made to pay for these services that they ‘maintain’ and ‘operate’ the highways for?”

Another commuter, Ravindra Ambedkar, tweeted his plight, saying: “12–13 hours stranded on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway. ZERO information. ZERO facilities. No public announcement. No guidance to avoid travel or take a U-turn. IRB continued collecting tolls while passengers were left stranded for hours without water, toilets or medical aid. Helplines went unanswered. Officials vanished. VVIP convoys got priority. Common citizens got chaos. This is not inconvenience, this is criminal mismanagement. Refund tolls to all affected motorists. Fix accountability.”

