Mumbaikars, here's a list of documents required for passport verification

To drive a car you need a driving license. Similarly to fly for other countries except for Nepal you need a passport. Yes, you can say that a passport is a flying license because it allows you to travel in various foreign countries under the country's protection. So, before you apply for a passport here is a list of documents that are required to be submitted in order to avail a fresh passport.

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday shared a notice that states documents required for passport verification.

Documents required for passport verification

Previously held Indian passport

Birth certificate

Driving license

Aadhaar card

Elector's voter ID card

PAN card

Ration Card

Degree certificate

Govt service ID card

School record

Parents passport

Income Tax assessment order

School leaving certificate

Spouse’s passport copy (First and last page of the passport that includes the details of the family and mentions applicants name as the spouse of the passport holder)

Certificate from employer of reputed companies on letterhead.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey had announced that citizens will no longer be required to go to police stations for passport verification except in exceptional cases of documents being incomplete.

The passport verification process has been a pain for citizens and often involves corruption. The move is thus aimed at facilitating the process in the interest of citizens.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 03:24 PM IST