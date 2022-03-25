Mumbaikars gear up for the weekend! City police launch 'Sunday Street' initiative for fun activities

Mumbai: Several roads in Mumbai will be shut for traffic for four hours on Sunday morning to allow local residents to indulge in activities like yoga, cycling, walks, skating and various games on the streets as part of an initiative launched by the city police.

The initiative, 'Sunday Street', is aimed at encouraging Mumbaikars to step out of their homes with their near and dear ones to relax and engage in fun, sporting and wellness activities on the streets, police said.

Various stretches in the city and its suburbs will be thrown open for limited hours on Sundays for exclusive use of citizens, who can engage in a range of fun-filled activities with their children, other family members and friends, an official said.

This Sunday (March 27), Dorabhai Tata Road in Nariman Point, Carter Road in Bandra, Mind Space Road in Goregaon, Lokhandwala Road in D N Nagar (Andheri), Tansa Pipe Line at Mulund and Eastern Expressway in Vikhroli will be closed for vehicular movement between 6 am and 10 am and dedicated to local residents, he added.

