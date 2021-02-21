Mumbaikars, beware! Mumbai Police to now issue challans for not wearing mask

On Sunday, Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh said that Mumbai Police is now authorised to issue challans to those not wearing a mask.
"Dear Mumbaikars, Mumbai Police is now authorised to issue challans to offenders not wearing a mask too. Every time we fined you for not wearing a helmet or seatbelt it was alway to remind you the value of your life & safety. Same for masks. Please take care. You matter to us," he said.
Following the Police Commissioner's tweet, Mumbai Police tweeted that offenders will now have to shell out Rs 200.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected a total fine of Rs 31.79 crore between March 2020 to February 19 this year from 15.71 lakh people who were caught without face masks in public spaces.
According to BMC data, a total of 13,592 people were penalised on February 19 and a total of Rs 27,18,000 was collected from them.
BMC has collected fines worth Rs 31,79,43,400 from March till February 19 this year from 15,71,679 people.
The municipal corporation made wearing masks or covering the face mandatory in public places since April 2020 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and violating this protocol attracts a fine of Rs 200.