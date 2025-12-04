Mumbaikars Back Infra Growth But Seek Transparency In BMC Governance: BJP MLA Ameet Satam

Ameet Satam says citizens support major infra projects but demand transparency and better civic services in upcoming BMC governance | X - @AmeetSatam

Mumbai, Dec 04: Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam has said that citizens have shown strong support for the Mahayuti government’s major infrastructure initiatives while expressing a clear demand for transparency, accountability and corruption-free governance from elected corporators in the upcoming BMC administration.

The feedback was collected as part of the BJP’s city-wide outreach campaign titled ‘Aawaaz Mumbaikarancha, Sankalp Bhajapacha’, launched on September 16, 2025.

2.65 Lakh Responses, 1.45 Lakh Willing To Volunteer

Satam said the campaign received an “overwhelming response,” with 2.65 lakh citizens sharing feedback and 1.45 lakh expressing willingness to volunteer in shaping what he described as “the Mumbai of the future.” According to him, this marks one of the largest civic engagement exercises undertaken in the city in recent years.

Campaign Reached People Across Sectors

He said the party reached residents across all social and economic backgrounds, including railway porters, dabbawalas, autorickshaw drivers, youth groups, senior citizens, working professionals and prominent personalities from the film industry. The campaign was carried out through extensive door-to-door interactions alongside digital platforms.

Public Praises Infra But Criticises Basic Civic Services

Satam said that citizens across Mumbai expressed satisfaction with large-scale infrastructure projects undertaken by the Mahayuti government, including the Mumbai Metro network expansion, Coastal Road project, Atal Setu and various housing initiatives. He remarked that respondents viewed these projects as “visible transformation” that has changed the pace and connectivity of the city.

Alongside praise, citizens also shared pointed expectations and demands. Satam said that 53 percent of respondents expressed dissatisfaction with current civic services, particularly criticising inefficiencies in basic amenities despite improved infrastructure. Roads, water supply, public health, housing and education emerged as the most crucial areas requiring urgent attention.

Need For Corruption-Free, People-Centric Governance

Residents emphasised the need for corruption-free and people-centric governance, ranking honesty and accountability among the top expectations from corporators. Satam said cleaner roads, better garbage management and improved nullah cleaning and flooding prevention were recurring themes in the public’s responses.

Citizens Suggest Improvements & Urban Innovations

He added that many citizens also offered detailed ideas for improving civic functioning and public life — from dedicating special wards for women and senior citizens in public hospitals to creating structured hawker zones and neighbourhood cleanliness competitions.

Other ideas included a Mumbai Innovation Hub, a comprehensive environmental plan for the city, augmented reality tourism experiences showcasing Maharashtra’s heritage and a fully integrated digital portal for all civic services.

Participation Cut Across Age Groups

The responses cut across age groups, Satam noted, with the highest participation — about 65 percent — coming from the 30–60 age segment, followed by 25 percent participation from young adults aged 18 to 30. Senior citizens accounted for 8 percent of respondents, while younger citizens under 18 made up 2 percent.

Feedback Process To Continue Post Elections

Satam said the BJP intends to continue the citizen feedback initiative even after elections, framing it as a long-term mechanism to keep public governance aligned with the needs and expectations of Mumbai’s residents.

“This is not just an election campaign — we are building a continuous two-way system where citizens remain active contributors to governance,” he said.

