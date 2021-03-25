Mumbai: Zaveri Bazaar jeweller arranged for Sachin Vaze’s 5-star stay, says NIA

The NIA’s investigation into the stay of suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze in a plush south Mumbai hotel has allegedly revealed that Rs 13 lakh was paid by a tours and travels company for Vaze’s stay there. NIA sources claimed that a Zaveri Bazaar-based jeweller arranged for Vaze’s stay in the hotel through the travel company. The NIA has recorded the statement of the said jeweller.



On Thursday, fresh CCTV footage from the vicinity of CSMT emerged, in which Mansukh Hiran can be seen on February 17 crossing the road and getting into an Audi car, believed to be driven by Vaze.



Meanwhile, Mumbai Police’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Parag Manere’s statement was recorded by the NIA to verify some facts that had come to light during the probe, sources said.



The NIA has so far recorded statements of 33 people in the case, including the statement of a woman who was caught on the hotel’s CCTV camera with a note counting machine, heading towards Vaze's room. The investigators refused to divulge any further information about the said woman.