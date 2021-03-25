Antilia bomb scare probe: Found 62 bullets from Sachin Vaze's house, says NIA

Sachin Vaze, suspended Mumbai cop, who was arrested in Anitilia bomb scare case, had unexplained ammunition in his premises, said National Investigation Agency (NIA).

NIA said that he should be further questioned in this regard. Meanwhile, Vaze's NIA custody has been extended till April 3.

He was earlier produced before the NIA court on Thursday.

As reported by NDTV, NIA sleuths said the investigation revealed that 62 bullets were found from Vaze's house which are unaccounted for. The investigators said that only 5 of the 30 bullets given for his service revolver have been found. "Vaze is not telling where the rest went," they said.

NIA sources said, "Reports that one of the crime* intelligence unit (CIU) colleagues of Vaze has been made an approver in the Antilia bomb scare case is not true. The decision of making someone an approver can only be taken at later stages after the charge sheet."