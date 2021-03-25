Antilia bomb scare probe: Sachin Vaze's NIA custody extended till April 3

Suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze's NIA custordy has been extended till April 3. He was presented before Special NIA Court in Mumbai today.
NIA sources said that Vaze has told NIA that he planted the explosives (outside Antilia) as he wanted to become a super cop by solving this case successfully as its Investigation Officer. "NIA is verifying his claim of the motive."
