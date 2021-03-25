Antilia bomb scare: CCTV footage shows Mansukh Hiren meeting suspended cop Sachin Vaze

In a major development, Mansukh Hiren is suspected to have handed over the keys of the vehicle to police officer Sachin Vaze on February 17 during a meeting at Mumbai's Fort area says a report. Hiren was the owner of the Scorpio car which was found filled with explosived Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia.
As per NDTV report, Mansukh Hiran had left his Scorpio car on the Vikhroli Highway on February 17. A CCTV footage of the same evening of around 8.25 pm from the Fort area shows the businessman crossing a road and getting into a black Mercedes waiting at the signal with its hazard lights on.
According to investigators, the car was being driven by Sachin Vaze and they suspect that during their meeting Hiren handed over the keys of Scorpio to him.
In his claims, Mansukh Hiren had said that he had parked his Scorpio on the highway in the Vikhroli area of central Mumbai and hired a taxi to reach Crawford Market in south Mumbai. The next day, he realised that his SUV was stolen.
Sachin Waze had recorded his statement to the police while he was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit. But at the time, he did not record his February 17 meeting with Hiran.
Onm March 4, the Scorpio was found abandoned on Carmichael Road, around one km away from Antilia. Later, A bomb disposal squad found 20 gelatin sticks in it, and a letter addressed to the Reliance chairman and Nita Ambani, while Mansukh Hiren, 45, who was also an auto parts dealer, was found dead near a creek near Mumbai on March 5.
The Maharashtra Anti-Terror squad, which was investigating the matter, has claimed that Sachin Waze was the key conspirator of Mansukh Hiren's death. Sachin Vaze today approached before the NIA court.
