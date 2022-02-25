Mumbai: YouTube DIY videos help man steal ₹17 lakh from ATM, arrested on spot by Police

YouTube is a den to several helpful video for individuals to tractiities by their own, from cooking to performing stunts. However, when used for improper purposes, the utility product fails to do good.

On Thursday, the Mumbai police nabbed a man fraudulently withdrawing money from an ATM. He was arrested on the spot by the police form, with the successfully siphoned ₹17 lakh.

According to Hindustan Times, the offender initially referred to videos on YouTube on how to change the ATM pin and registered mobile number with a bank. Later, he learnt the malpractices to execute the crime of unknowing changing the access details to his employer’s bank account.

The man was identified as Nilesh Patari and was employed as a domestic help in Mumbai’s Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West. Reports quoted police officials from Kandivali police station and said, "Patari arrived in Mumbai in January looking for a job. But days after an elderly woman employed him as a domestic help in Mahavir Nagar, he decided to pull off the crime."

The crime was promptly notified to the police by the employer's daughter, who checked the bank account to find it empty. Soon after which the team dealt with the ATM fraud scenario, and arrested Patari.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 01:23 PM IST