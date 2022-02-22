Gwalior ATM breaking: Cops searching for criminals in five state

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The city police have sent teams to five states to search for the breakers of three ATMs in Gwalior city, official sources said on Monday.

The thieves used gas cutters to break open the ATMs and made off with lakhs of rupees on Saturday night.

The police suspect the hands of Mewati gang in Haryana, so they are questioning a few members of the gang recently arrested in Indore.

The city police set up ten teams and sent them to Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi and to different parts of Madhya Pradesh.

After committing the crime, the thieves escaped towards Morena by a car. The police further said that the modus operandi of the thieves who broke three ATMs in Gwalior was similar to that of the Mewati gang.

A similar incident took place in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh and the police arrested two accused for the crime.

When those two accused were questioned they provided some clues about the Mewati gang from Palwal in Haryana.

The gang moves in a car containing a gas cutter and other equipment to break ATMs and prefers shortcut to highways.

The crime branch of the Gwalior police set up six teams and sent them to Indore and Shivpuri where the same incidents as happened in Gwalior took place a few days ago.

The accused caught in these places belong to the Mewati gang in Haryana.

ATMs without guards

In the city, there are several ATMs which do not have any guards. The police officers advised the banks to deploy guards at the ATMs, but they did not listen to it.

Additional superintendent of police (crime) Rajesh Dandotia said that the city police were searching for the thieves in five states.

The police suspect the hands of the Mewati gang from Haryana, so a team has been sent to Indore to quiz the accused arrested in Indore, he said.

