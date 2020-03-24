Mumbai: Youth group serves food, water to cops on duty for COVID-19

Mumbai: A samaritan group of youths, Sion Friends Circle, arranged for free lunch, water and snacks for policemen who are tirelessly working to fight the country's battle against Novel Coronavirus. Moreover, the samaritan group also volunteered for blood donation in small groups at the civic hospitals, as that could come in handy amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the city.

Ashok Kurmi, one of the founder members of the Sion Friends Circle told The Free Press Journal that since policemen and private security guards who were guarding the city and ensuring that citizens stay safe. "We prepared food at the house and had stored water for the policemen. When we took the food to the cops, we saw that there were a few private security guards who had no means of getting food or water, we offered food and essentials to them as well."

Policemen were deployed across the city, including the Sion check posts, where cops were checking all the vehicles and taking their temperature, asking them their reason to step out, and stopping the vehicle if the passenger had come out for reasons barring essential services.

The samaritan group also turned up at the civic-run Sion Hospital to donate blood. "We did not break any law and went in groups of three to donate blood. At difficult and critical times like these, we need to keep the blood banks filled and for that some one has to take an initiative," added Kurmi.