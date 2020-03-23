Photo

Updated on

In Pics: Mumbai lockdown on Day 1 amid coronavirus pandemic

By FPJ Web Desk

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the government was compelled to invoke the 'sancharbandi' (curfew) measure as all appeals to the masses to remain indoors fell on deaf ears.

Mumbai Police checking every vehicle in khar sv road during lock down in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai on Monday.
BL Soni

Maharashtra on Monday became the first state in India to impose 'total lockdown' against Covid-19 as the coronavirus toll in the state reached three, here on Monday. The number of cases has reached 97, with two being critical.

"We are enforcing 'sancharbandi' (curfew) for the entire state from midnight tonight (monday). We have reached a critical stage in the 'war against virus', but the next few days are extremely crucial," Thackeray said.

The move came a day after Thackeray declared a near-total state lockdown till March 31, and also implemented prohibitory orders at nagar panchayats to combat Covid-19, with Maharashtra notching the second highest spread in India.

Since midnight (March 22-23), the state in under a near-total lockdown with even the Mumbai suburban trains stopped as part of the Railway Ministry's directive on Sunday, besides all public transport closed in the state.

Now, extending the ban to even private vehicles, Thackeray said the bare minimum movement would be permitted for only emergencies or essential services.

Worse, all three deaths have so far occurred in Mumbai with a population of around 17 million, and a majority of the positive cases are centred in the dense Mumbai-Pune belt accounting for nearly two-thirds of the infected persons, and many are now turning out to be 'first contact' cases without any history of foreign travel.

To cope up with the growing load, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said in the next four days, all government medical colleges in the state would be equipped with testing facilities.

Police checking every vehicle in khar sv road during lock down in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai on Monday.
BL Soni
Mumbai locals shut down till March 31 as Mumbai observes lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.
BL Soni
BEST bus running during lockdown for essential services on Monday.
BL Soni
BL Soni
Andheri Railway Station on Western Line shut down on Monday.
BL Soni
Mahalaxmi Railway Station on Western Line shut down on Monday.
BL Soni
BMC Workers busy cleaning work in dadar during lock down in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai on Monday.
BL Soni
Railway Stall workers together lunch in Railway Platform during lock down in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic Andheri in Mumbai on Monday.
BL Soni
United bank of india Andheri branch during lock down in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai on Monday.
BL Soni
Porters having food as all trains have been shut down.
Bhushan Koyande
Mumbai Central Railway Station
Bhushan Koyande
Railway workers in train during lockdown.
Bhushan Koyande
Passenger trains during lockdown.
Bhushan Koyande
Bhushan Koyande
Sandhurst Road Railway Station on Central line shut down on Monday.
Bhushan Koyande

