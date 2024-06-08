Mumbai: Youth Congress Workers Detained For Protesting Against Central Government Over Alleged Stock Market Scam Outside BSE

Police registered a case on youth congress workers of Mumbai for protesting outside the Bombay Stock Exchange(BSE), near Horniman Circle against Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP), a day after MP Rahul Gandhi alleged the biggest stock market scam and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee(JPC) investigation.

A case has been registered against 12 people at MRA Police Station, later police released them after issuing notice.

On Thursday, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi took a press conference in Delhi and explained the chronology from the time the Prime Minister and Home Minister asked to buy the stocks before the election result.

Rahul Gandhi alleges the “the biggest stock market scam” and demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) investigation into what it calls the ‘biggest stock market scam’. “Why did the PM and Union Home Minister give specific investment advice to the five crore families investing in the stock market? Is it their job to give investment advice? Why were both interviews given to the same media owned by the same business group which is also under SEBI investigation for manipulating stock?” .

Read Also Congress Stages Protest At IMC Over Property Tax Hike Issue

After the big allegation congress workers were protesting outside BSE near Horniman circle against bjp. The police reached the spot and detained everyone and took them to the nearest police station.