Mumbai: Young IT Professional Dies After Falling From Over Crowded Train

In a heart-wrenching incident on April 23, 2024, a promising 25-year-old IT professional, Avadhesh Rajesh Dubey, met a tragic end after falling from an overcrowded local train between Diva and Mumbra stations. Hailing from Dombivli's Thakurwadi area, Avadhesh was pursuing a PG degree in IT from IIT Patna through distance learning.

According to Government railway police Avadhesh probably boarded a fast local from Dombivli at around 8.45 am during morning rush hours. He was fell down between Diva and Mumbra.

After getting information from the railway, GRP officials rushed Avadhesh to the Thane Civil hospital, where he was declared dead. Further investigation is on.

Avadhesh Dubey's Accident Raises Safety Concerns At Diva-Mumbra Bridge

Concern heightened when Avadhesh failed to report for duty at his workplace, Manorama Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., located in Mumbai Central. His family, including elder brothers Deepak and Yogesh Dubey, initiated a frantic search effort, which tragically ended with the confirmation of Avadhesh's accident.

"The location of the accident, identified as the Diva-Mumbra bridge, has been a recurring site of tragic incidents, further emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced safety measures along this perilous stretch" said Deepak Dubey elder brother of deceased and AAP leader.