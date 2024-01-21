Mumbai: 2023 Records 15% Decline In Deaths Due To Falling From Overcrowded Local Trains | FPJ / Representational Image

In 2023, Mumbai’s suburban trains witnessed a 15% decrease in fatalities due to falling from overcrowded running trains. In 2022, the suburban railway section witnessed a grim toll of 700 lives lost due to falling from crowded suburban trains, with 648 male and 52 female commuters. On the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR), suburban sections reported 510 and 190 fatalities, respectively.

Decline in fatalities in 2023

However, the year 2023 saw a significant reduction in these numbers, with the total fatalities dropping to 590. Among these, 535 were male and 55 were female commuters, with CR reporting 431 deaths and WR reporting 159.

The decline in fatalities can be directly attributed to the comprehensive safety measures introduced by railway authorities. One key initiative was the introduction of 11 additional suburban services by WR in 2023, increasing the total number of services from 1,383 to 1,394.

This expansion was complemented by a strategic increase in the number of 15-coach suburban services from 132 in December 2022 to 199 in December 2023, enhancing the carrying capacity by 25% of 67 suburban services by adding three additional coaches. “WR converted 67 existing 12-coach suburban services into 15-coach services, introducing 201 more coaches,” said an official.

Other measures that added up to the increased safety

Furthermore, the introduction of 96 close door air-conditioned local services by WR, marking a 21% increase from December 2022, has enhanced the overall travel experience for passengers. CR also embraced change by replacing 10 non-air-conditioned suburban services with closed-door air-conditioned ones in the past year.