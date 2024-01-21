VIDEO: Drunk Passenger Hits Loco Pilot On His Head With Stone After Train Delay At Karhagola Railway Station In Bihar; Driver Bleeds Profusely | Twitter

Katihar: After the incident of a flight passenger hitting the pilot in a fit of rage after the flight was delayed, another such incident has come to light from Bihar, where a drunk passenger assaulted the loco pilot after the train was delayed in Katihar. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The passenger abused and left the loco pilot bleeding after hitting him in the head at Karhagola Road Railway Station.

The passenger was enraged as the train was delayed

The passenger was enraged as the train was delayed by half an hour and he fatally attacked the driver after which the driver was seen bleeding profusely in the viral video. As per reports, Train Number 03316, the Samastipur-Katihar Passenger, was running half an hour late on Wednesday (January 17) when the incident occurred. The train remained halted at the station due to some unknown reasons.

Sushil picked up a stone and hit on his head

The accused who has been identified as Sushil Kumar who is a resident of Karhagola, was waiting at the station to board the train. Sushil Kumar got furious as the train got delayed, he approached the driver's engine room and attempted to open the door to inquire about the delay. The driver tried to come out of the room, after which Sushil started abusing him and picked up a stone, and hit on his head. The driver was left in pool of blood after being hit by the stone.

The accused was allegedly in an inebriated condition

The driver who has been identified as Prabhas Chand Chaurasia was taken to the station master's room, where primary treatment was given to the injured loco pilot. The accused was allegedly in an inebriated condition and was held by the police. It can be seen in the video that the young man who seems to be drunk is also abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the train delay. There are reports that the train had stitches in his head after the attack.

Sushil Kumar was apprehended by personnel

Caught in a state of intoxication, Sushil Kumar was apprehended by personnel, including the station master, railway workers, and jawans of the RPF at Karhagola Railway Station. He was then confined to a room at the Kadagola Road station. The station master informed the Navgachhia RPF about the incident, stating that further action would be taken.