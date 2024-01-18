Caught On Cam: 2 Ticketless Passengers Create Ruckus On Virar AC Local Train In Mumbai; Video Goes Viral

Screengrab

In an incident on Thursday afternoon, two passengers on a Virar-bound AC local train created nuisance after a railway official caught them travelling without ticket. A video of the ruckus has now been making rounds on the social media.

According to a senior railway official, the trouble began when ticket checkers approached the two men, prompting them to misbehave with him. Upon encountering resistance, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Nallasopara was called in to handle the situation.

Watch the entire video below

#WATCH | #Mumbai: Two Ticketless Passengers Create Ruckus In Virar-Bound AC Local Train, Misbehave With Railway Officials



By: @Yourskamalk pic.twitter.com/6rkPDAwCQ7 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 18, 2024

The video, lasting one minute and 24 seconds, captured the unruly behavior of the ticketless duo. Passengers in the same coach expressed their displeasure, with some engaging in verbal confrontations with the offenders.

'Situation brought under control'

"Amid rising tensions, on-duty ticket checkers successfully intervened, preventing a potential physical altercation. Despite some angry passengers attempting to confront the ticketless individuals, the situation was brought under control," said an official.

Both ticketless passengers were subsequently handed over to the Nallasopara RPF for further action.

Read Also Thane: Central Railway Nabs Over 2200 Ticketless Travelers On January 9

"To prevent unauthorised entry on air-conditioned local trains, frequent surprise Ticket Checking drives are being carried out. As a result of these drives, more than 46,000 unauthorised passengers have been penalised during the period from April to December 2023, and Rs 154.67 lakh have been collected in fines, which is about 50 per cent higher than the same period of last year," said an official of the Western Railway.