Thane: Central Railway Nabs Over 2200 Ticketless Travelers On January 9

In a concerted effort to curb the menace of ticketless travel, the Central Railway recently conducted a surprise and special ticket-checking drive at Thane station. The operation, which took place on Tuesday, proved to be a significant crackdown, with over 2200 ticketless passengers caught in a day.

3rd mega drive within a fortnight

Thane station, a bustling hub with a staggering six lakh daily footfalls, has become a focal point for railway authorities in their ongoing battle against fare evasion. This marked the third mega drive within a fortnight at the station, underlining the railway's commitment to enforcing ticketing regulations and ensuring a fair and just system for all commuters.

"A formidable team of 100 Ticket checkers and 27 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were deployed for the day-long operation. Their collective efforts led to the detection of 2221 cases of ticketless travel, sending a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated. The stringent measures were reinforced with a total penalty collection of Rs 6.24 lakh, serving as a deterrent for those contemplating fare evasion," said an official of CR.

Significance of such special checking drives

A senior railway official emphasized the significance of such special checking drives, stating that they not only act as a corrective measure but also discourage potential violators. "The success of this recent mega drive has reinforced the commitment to maintaining the integrity of the ticketing system, ensuring fair play for the vast number of daily commuters," he said.

Officials further indicated that these targeted operations will continue in the future, highlighting the railway's proactive approach to tackling ticketless travel. "Commuters are urged to comply with ticketing regulations, as the authorities remain steadfast in their efforts to create a seamless and equitable travel experience for all," further added officials.