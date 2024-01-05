Mumbai: BEST Undertaking Launches Massive Crackdown On Ticketless Travel; Apprehends 945 Passengers

FPJ

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking launched a special drive to combat ticketless traveling on its buses, resulting in the apprehension of a staggering 945 passengers in a single day.

The operation, initiated at the beginning of the New Year, stands out as the largest crackdown against ticketless travelers since the Covid era. BEST officials reported that on January 2, the undertaking's vigilant efforts led to the identification and fining of over 900 individuals who were found traveling without valid tickets."Its was the biggest crackdown against ticketless travelers on a single day after Covid" he said adding that this drive will be continue in future too.

BEST collects hefty fines from violators

The financial implications of this operation are substantial, with BEST collecting a hefty fine of ₹58,457 from the apprehended passengers. This amount is a significant eight times higher than the average per day penalty of ₹7,000 that was recorded before the launch of the special drive.

Underlining the seriousness of the initiative, BEST has deployed a massive force of 382 ticket checking inspectors. These inspectors are strategically stationed on crowded routes throughout Mumbai and its neighboring areas to ensure comprehensive coverage.

The civic transport body, responsible for providing public bus services in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayandar, maintains a fleet of around 3,000 buses. On a daily basis, these buses transport between 32 lakh to 35 lakh passengers across the city.

In adherence to the drive's guidelines, if a passenger is caught without a valid ticket, BEST imposes a fine equivalent to ten times the regular fare. Refusal to pay this fine can result in legal consequences under section 460(H) of the Mumbai Municipal Act, 1988. Penalties may include imprisonment for up to one month, a fine of ₹200, or a combination of both.