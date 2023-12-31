Mumbai's Public Transport In 2023: A Year of Transformative Changes In Railways & BEST | Representational Photo

In the bustling metropolis of Mumbai, the year 2023 witnessed remarkable strides in the city's public transport sector, reshaping the way Mumbaikars commute and enhancing the overall travel experience. From the introduction of electric air-conditioned double-decker buses by BEST to significant expansions in local train services, the year brought forth a wave of positive changes.

Electric Air-Conditioned Double Decker Buses

One of the standout highlights of the past year was the introduction of electric air-conditioned double-decker buses by the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST). BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) introduced 49 air-conditioned double-decker electric buses in 2023. Among them, 25 buses are dedicated to serving the bustling streets of South Mumbai. This eco-friendly initiative not only addresses environmental concerns but also elevates the commuting experience for passengers, providing a comfortable and sustainable mode of transportation.

Western Railway

In a major infrastructure achievement, WR also completed the 6th line on the 8.8 km stretch between Khar and Goregaon, enhancing efficiency and reducing congestion in the Mumbai suburban section.

To cater to passenger needs, WR introduced 11 new non-AC local train services, further enhancing the commuting experience. Additionally, 20 escalators and 32 lifts, including 17 escalators and 11 lifts in the Mumbai suburban section, have been commissioned at stations in 2023, aiming to improve accessibility and convenience for commuters.

In a bid to embrace digital advancements, WR launched the "Yatri App," an official live-tracking application for Mumbai local train commuters. The app utilizes GPS tracking devices installed in all EMU rakes to provide real-time locations of local trains, facilitating smoother daily commuting for passengers.

Central Railway

To ensure safety, Central Railway executed protection work in the Karjat – Lonavala Ghat section, preventing boulder-related disruptions during the monsoon. Innovative solutions like the RS Flap valve simulator and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) were deployed to monitor and train crew members, significantly reducing SPAD incidents.

Central Railway prioritizes the security of women passengers by equipping 512 EMU ladies coaches with Emergency Talk Back Systems, installing CCTV in 421 EMU ladies coaches, and introducing the 'Meri Saheli' scheme for solo lady passengers on long-distance trains.

Mumbai Division is actively working on platform de-congestion measures, including widening platforms, relocating vending stalls, shifting trains, and adopting staggered office timings. Efforts are underway to remove platform end ramps at various stations, enhancing safety and accessibility.

Adding another feather to Mumbai's transportation cap, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) saw the inauguration of four Vande Bharat trains. These trains, known for their speed and modern amenities, provide a premium travel experience for passengers connecting Mumbai to various destinations, reinforcing the city's role as a major railway hub.

Future Expectations

As the city looks toward the future, Mumbaikars are eagerly anticipating more electric air-conditioned double-decker buses to ply the streets, offering a sustainable and comfortable alternative for public transportation. The potential expansion of suburban services up to Uran and the establishment of a new railway station at Digha Gaon further raise hopes for improved connectivity in previously underserved areas.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

In a bid to enhance passenger experience, several suburban railway stations are undergoing upgrades under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Mumbaikars can look forward to improved facilities, amenities, and overall infrastructure at these stations, ensuring a more pleasant and seamless commuting experience.