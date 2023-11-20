Mumbai: Divisional Rly Manager Writes Over 350 Letters Suggesting Adoption Of Staggered Office Hours To Tackle Overcrowding In Local Trains

Mumbai: Divisional Railway Manager Writes Over 350 Letters Suggesting Adoption Of Staggered Office Hours To Tackle Suburban Overcrowding | ANI

In a bid to address the perilous issue of overcrowding in Mumbai's suburban rail network, the Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division, Central Railway, has written over 350 letters to organizational heads in the city. The fervent plea advocates the adoption of staggered office hours as a crucial measure to curb the chaos in local trains amid rising concerns over daily fatalities and injuries.

Challenges Faced by Mumbai's Suburban Rail System

"The bustling financial capital grapples with a suburban rail system handling 1810 daily services for approximately 40 lakh passengers across 80 stations. With capacity exceeding 100%, the Mumbai Suburban Rail Network faces severe challenges during peak hours, witnessing a surge of 70% of daily commuters. The proposed solution of staggered office hours aims to alleviate congestion and enhance safety," stated the letter written to the organizational heads of the city.

"The stark reality of 3-4 lives lost daily and numerous grievous injuries has prompted urgent action. Despite infrastructure enhancements like foot over bridges, escalators, and fencing, the problem persists. The Divisional Railway Manager's heartfelt plea emphasizes a collective responsibility among organizations to combat overcrowding," further stated the letter.

Staggered Office Hours to Alleviate Congestion

"Staggered office hours, proposed as a pragmatic solution, aim to spread commuter influx across different time slots, reducing peak-hour congestion and the likelihood of accidents. The initiative transcends individual interests, calling on organizations, schools, colleges, hospitals, and corporate houses to contribute actively to the mission of 'Zero Death on Mumbai Division,' said an official of CR.

"As Mumbai's Central Railway earnestly advocates for this approach, the proposal not only promises to enhance commuter safety but also to pave the way for a more efficient and sustainable suburban rail network, marking a collective call to action for the city," he added.

