Mumbai News: BMC Seeks Agency Help To Pluck Coconuts From Tree To Prevent Accidents

The Garden Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is on the lookout for an agency or experienced individuals to harvest coconuts from the numerous trees in its owned plots across Mumbai. With an estimated 40-50 thousand coconut trees in BMC-owned areas, the administration aims to address safety concerns, reduce waste, and capitalize on the market value of the coconuts.

BMC plans to appoint a skilled agency for a three-year term

In an effort to prevent accidents caused by falling coconuts and to utilize the resource effectively, BMC plans to appoint a skilled agency for a three-year term. An official from BMC mentioned that they anticipate monthly earnings ranging from two to three lakhs through the sale of coconuts.

Recognizing the increased risk during the monsoon season, BMC emphasizes the need for regular coconut removal to prevent tree falls. To address this, the civic administration's tree department has proactively trimmed over 1 lakh trees this year, including the removal of dead and dangerous trees. The BMC urges private entities and societies to take responsibility for tree maintenance on their premises while offering assistance from local wards if needed.

Tree dept trimmed more than 1 lakh trees this year before monsoon

Taking note of every year tree falling incidents. The BMC does tree trimming of public areas and roads. The tree department of the civic administration has trimmed more than 1 lakh trees this year before the arrival of the monsoon. It has also cut dead and dangerous trees. According to the civic body, the responsibility of maintaining trees in private areas lies with the societies or the private entity. They can take the help of the local ward for the same.

