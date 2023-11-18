Mumbai News: BMC To Build Foot-Over Bridge Connecting Cotton Green Railway Station With The Skywalk | BMC

Responding to the long-standing demand of local residents, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced plans to construct a foot-over bridge (FOB) linking the railway station to the existing skywalk at Cotton Green. The chosen contractor for this project will bear the responsibility of obtaining a 'No Objection Certificate (NOC) from both the Central Railway (CR) and Mumbai Port Trust (MPT).

Current Inconveniences and Community Efforts

Presently, the skywalk at Cotton Green does not connect to the railway station, causing inconvenience for local residents and commuters. Sachin Padwal, a former local corporator, highlighted the community's persistent demand for the FOB. He mentioned that ShivSena MP Arvind Sawant had visited the site with bridge department officials a few years ago. After nearly a decade of pursuit, the proposal has finally progressed. Padwal also urged the BMC to demolish the existing skywalk, deeming it nonfunctional and utilized only by drug peddlers.

Tender Process and Project Details

The BMC initiated a tender process for FOB construction in June, with an estimated project cost of Rs. 3.33 crore. The lowest bidder, M/s. SVJ Inovabuild Pvt Ltd, quoted 23.51% below the estimated rate. Including additional charges, the overall cost of the bridge is projected to be approximately Rs. 4.21 crores. The construction timeline is set at 12 months, excluding the monsoon season.

The selected contractor is required to secure NOCs from both CR and MPT, given that the bridge will be constructed within their jurisdictions. Construction work is anticipated to commence within the next six months, once all necessary permissions are obtained. The bridge is designed with two spans, measuring 50 meters in length and 2.5 meters in width.

