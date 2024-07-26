Mumbai: X User Booked For Derogatory Posts Against Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: A case has been registered against a user of the social media platform 'X' for allegedly posting derogatory memes about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, police reportedly stated on Friday. The complaint was lodged at Khadakpada police station in Thane district under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting enmity between different groups and public mischief, according to a Times of India report.

X User Posts Morphed Pics With Derogatory Texts

The complaint specifies that the 'X' handle @gajabhauX has been creating and sharing derogatory memes featuring morphed photographs of Fadnavis since July 19. The posts contain morphed pictures of Fadnavis portraying Afzal Khan, Aurangzeb and other Mughal personalities.

The posts also contain texts having use of derogatory language against the Deputy CM considering him as the evil villain responsible for all the bad that is happening in the state. The complainant reportedly stated that these posts have created a sense of dissatisfaction and insecurity among people.

Case Filed In Thane

An official told TOI that a case was registered on Thursday at Khadakpada police station in Thane district under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting enmity between different groups and public mischief. The police are currently investigating the matter, and no arrests have been made yet.

Fadnavis Reacts To Allegations By Anil Deshmukh

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis recently responded to the allegations of Anil Deshmukh that three years back a close associate of Fadanvis had offered him to make allegations against Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and Anil Parab in a false case, in return he was assured te be set free from ED and CBI inquiry.

Fadnavis while replying to the allegations warned him that he doesn't spare anyone who troubles him unnecessarily. Fadanvis said "I never do such politics. I don't trouble anyone unnecessarily. I want to tell Deshmukh that his party leaders have given me video clips, wherein he was seen saying bad words against Uddhav Thacekray and Sharad Pawar and Sachin Waze. If any one is making false allegations against me, I will not keep quiet and make those clips viral. I never speak without evidence."

He further said that the Chief Justice of Bombay high court directed to register a case against Deshmukh now Deshmukh is on bail. "CBI chargesheet is saying how pressure was created to put Girish Mahajan behind the bar under a false case. I had given evidence to the CBI and it shows how the MVA government had tried to invoke mocca against opposition leaders."