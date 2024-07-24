Maharashtra: DCM Devendra Fadnavis And Anil Deshmukh Clash Over Allegations Of False Accusations And Bribery

DCM Devendra Fadnavis And Anil Deshmukh Clash |

Mumbai: People of Maharashtra saw an exchange of allegations between Deputy CM Devendra Fadanvis and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on wednesday. Initially Deshmukh has confirmed that three years back a close associate of Fadanvis had offered him to make allegations against Uddhav Thacekray, Aaditya Thacekray, Ajit Pawar and Anil Parab in false case, in return he was assured te be set free from ED and CBI inquiry. Deshmukh said I had denied the offer and gone to prison for 13 months. While refuting the allegations Fadanvis said i will not spare anyone who makes false allegations against me.

The issue started when Akhil Bhartiya Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ABANS) Organisation chief and activist Shyam Manav alleged that Once Anil Deshmukh had once told him about the above incident against Fadanvis. Later, Anil Deshmukh, while giving an interview to news channels confirmed the allegations.

He further claimed "A Fadnavis associate had told me to make allegations that Uddhav Thacekray demanded money for BMC election and his son was involved in the Disha Salian rape and muder case. A meeting was held in the bungalow of Ajit Pawar for receiving bribes from Gutkha sellers. but I refused the offer and underwent imprisonment."

Devendra Fadnavis while reacting to the allegations of Deshmukh warned him that He doesn't spare anyone who troubles him unnecessarily. Fadanvis said "I never do such politics. I don't trouble anyone unnecessarily. I want to tell Deshmukh that his party leaders have given me video clips, wherein he was seen saying bad words against Uddhav Thacekray and Sharad Pawar and Sachin Waze. If any one is making false allegations against me, I will not keep quiet and make those clips viral.I never speak without evidence."

He further said that the Chief Justice of Bombay high court directed to register a case against Deshmukh now Deshmukh is on bail. "CBI chargesheet is saying how pressure was created to put Girish Mahajan behind the bar under false case. I had given evidence to the CBI and it shows how the MVA government had tried to invoke mocca against opposition leaders."

Fadnavis also termed Shyam Manav as contract killer (Suparibaaz). "I knew Shyam Manav for many years. He should have at least asked me once. Many Suparibaz are in the market now. I will have to see whether Shyam Manav entered with those gangs."