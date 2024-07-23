 Mumbai: Birthday Wishes Pour In For Deputy Chief Minister's Ajit Pawar And Devendra Fadnavis
NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule, former MP Rahul Shewale and cabinet minister Sudhir Mungantiwar greeted both Pawar and Fadanvis on twitter.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 03:22 AM IST
Mumbai: Blessings and wishes poured in as Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadanvis and Ajit Pawar celebrated their birthday on Monday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted both of them on this occasion. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Fadnavis at his Sagar bungalow in the evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President Jaydeep Dhankhad, former president of India Ramnath Kovind, governor Ramesh Bais, Union minister Bhupendra Yadav, Hardipsingh Puri, Piyush Goyal, former governor Bhgatsingh Koshyari, Uttarakhand CM Pushkarsingh Dhami, Narayan Rane, Nana Patole, Rahul Narwekar and NCP state president Sunil Tatkare were also extended their wishes.

