Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Claims Victory, Posts '9/9'

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday took to social media platform X and expressed confidence of the BJP winning all the 9 seats in the MLC polls. So far, nine candidates have won as counting continues for the Maharashtra MLC polls. Now, the contest on the only seat yet to be decided is between Milind Narvekar and Jayant Patil of PWP.

BJP's Pankaja Munde, Yogesh Tilekar, Parinay Phuke, Amit Gorkhe and Sadabhau Khot have all emerged victorious.

Biennial elections to 11 council seats were held on the Vidhan Bhavan complex in south Mumbai between 9 am and 4 pm.

There are 12 candidates in the fray for the 11 seats in the upper house of the state legislature where the 274 current members of the legislative assembly form the electoral college.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed BJP MLAs at a city hotel on Thursday night where Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde was also present.

Eleven Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) are completing their 6-year term on July 27.

The 288-member legislative assembly is the electoral college for the polls and its current strength is 274.

Each winning candidate would need a quota of 23 first-preference votes.

The BJP is the largest party in the assembly with 103 members, followed by the Shiv Sena (38), NCP (42), Congress (37), Shiv Sena (UBT) 15 and NCP (SP) 10.

Other parties with a presence in the lower house include the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (3), Samajwadi Party (2), AIMIM (2), Prahar Janshakti Party (2), MNS, CPI(M), Swabhimani Paksh, Jansurajya Shakti Party, RSP, Krantikari Shetkari Paksh and PWP (one each). Besides, there are 13 independent MLAs.

