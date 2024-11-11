 Mumbai: WR Completes Group 'B' LDCE Selection Process In Record Time, Boosts Employee Career Growth
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: WR Completes Group 'B' LDCE Selection Process In Record Time, Boosts Employee Career Growth

Mumbai: WR Completes Group 'B' LDCE Selection Process In Record Time, Boosts Employee Career Growth

Western Railway has achieved a remarkable feat by completing the Group 'B' LDCE (Limited Departmental Competitive Examination) selection process in record time. This accomplishment showcases their efficiency and commitment to promoting departmental employees to Group 'B' posts.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway completes Group 'B' LDCE selection in record time, advancing employee career growth | Representational Image

Mumbai: Western Railway has achieved a remarkable feat by completing the Group 'B' LDCE (Limited Departmental Competitive Examination) selection process in record time. This accomplishment showcases their efficiency and commitment to promoting departmental employees to Group 'B' posts.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the swift completion of Group 'B' LDCE selection process is a notable achievement for WR through Personnel dept. This achievement was accomplished by issuing panel of 10 candidates for Group ‘B’ positions across departments.

The viva-voce and DPC formalities were completed after the written results from National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR)/Vadodara of the 10 candidates.

Additionally, WR has issued a combined notification for 207 Group ‘B’ posts in seven organized services (excluding Accounts). The notification has been issued for the assessment period from 01st January, 2025 to 31st December, 2026.

FPJ Shorts
Even 2 Hours Of Exercise Every Week May Boost Heart Health; Study Reveals
Even 2 Hours Of Exercise Every Week May Boost Heart Health; Study Reveals
'Pakistan Kyun Nahin Aa Rahe Aap?': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Fitting Reply To Pakistani Fan; Video
'Pakistan Kyun Nahin Aa Rahe Aap?': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Fitting Reply To Pakistani Fan; Video
Salman Khan’s First Look From Sets Of Upcoming Film ‘Sikander’ With Bigg Boss 17’s Arun Mahshetty Goes Viral
Salman Khan’s First Look From Sets Of Upcoming Film ‘Sikander’ With Bigg Boss 17’s Arun Mahshetty Goes Viral
'My Son Was Like My Sibling': Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Fame Shalini Passi Opens Up On Becoming Mother At 20
'My Son Was Like My Sibling': Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Fame Shalini Passi Opens Up On Becoming Mother At 20

Besides this, to streamline applications, WR has developed an in-house Online Application Management System (OAMS). This system has already received over 1,200 applications, which will enhance efficiency, transparency and accessibility in the application process.

Read Also
Mumbai: Western Railway To Run Special Trains Between Valsad-Rajgir & Udhna-Jaynagar For Festive...
article-image

Vineet added that this achievement demonstrates WR's commitment to employee career growth, departmental efficiency and transparency in this process. WR’s proactive approach will enable efficient utilization of talent across departments. This initiative also streamlines the selection process and enhances employee morale & job satisfaction.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: WR Completes Group 'B' LDCE Selection Process In Record Time, Boosts Employee Career Growth

Mumbai: WR Completes Group 'B' LDCE Selection Process In Record Time, Boosts Employee Career Growth

Mumbai: Unidentified Body Of Man Chopped Into 7 Pieces Stuffed In Plastic Boxes Found Near Gorai...

Mumbai: Unidentified Body Of Man Chopped Into 7 Pieces Stuffed In Plastic Boxes Found Near Gorai...

Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Fraud: 5 Women Duped Of ₹74.54 Lakh In Online Investment Scam In Kashimira;...

Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Fraud: 5 Women Duped Of ₹74.54 Lakh In Online Investment Scam In Kashimira;...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Emotions, Loyalty And Political Royalty At Stake In Bandra East...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Emotions, Loyalty And Political Royalty At Stake In Bandra East...

Bombay HC Grants Permanent Medical Bail To Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal

Bombay HC Grants Permanent Medical Bail To Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal