Mumbai: WR Completes Group 'B' LDCE Selection Process In Record Time, Boosts Employee Career Growth

Western Railway completes Group 'B' LDCE selection in record time, advancing employee career growth | Representational Image

Mumbai: Western Railway has achieved a remarkable feat by completing the Group 'B' LDCE (Limited Departmental Competitive Examination) selection process in record time. This accomplishment showcases their efficiency and commitment to promoting departmental employees to Group 'B' posts.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the swift completion of Group 'B' LDCE selection process is a notable achievement for WR through Personnel dept. This achievement was accomplished by issuing panel of 10 candidates for Group ‘B’ positions across departments.

The viva-voce and DPC formalities were completed after the written results from National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR)/Vadodara of the 10 candidates.

Additionally, WR has issued a combined notification for 207 Group ‘B’ posts in seven organized services (excluding Accounts). The notification has been issued for the assessment period from 01st January, 2025 to 31st December, 2026.

Besides this, to streamline applications, WR has developed an in-house Online Application Management System (OAMS). This system has already received over 1,200 applications, which will enhance efficiency, transparency and accessibility in the application process.

Vineet added that this achievement demonstrates WR's commitment to employee career growth, departmental efficiency and transparency in this process. WR’s proactive approach will enable efficient utilization of talent across departments. This initiative also streamlines the selection process and enhances employee morale & job satisfaction.