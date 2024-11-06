Mumbai: Western Railway To Run Special Trains Between Valsad-Rajgir & Udhna-Jaynagar For Festive Season; Check Details Inside

Western Railway to run One Way Festival Special Trains between Valsad-Rajgir and Udhna-Jaynagar from November 7, 2024 | Representational Image

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season, Western Railway has decided to run One Way Festival Special Trains on Special Fare between Valsad – Rajgir & Udhna – Jaynagar.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 09019 Valsad – Rajgir Special will depart from Valsad on Thursday, 07th November, 2024 at 07:00 hrs and will reach Rajgir at 16:00 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Bhestan, Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Sasaram and Gaya stations.

This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Similarly in return direction, train No. 09039 Udhna – Jaynagar Special will depart from Udhna on Thursday, 07th November, 2024 at 23:00 hrs and will reach Jaynagar at 11:00 hrs, on Saturday.

Enroute this train will halt at Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and Darbhanga stations.

This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The booking for *Train Nos. 09019 & 09039 is open* at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.