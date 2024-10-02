 Mumbai: WR Announces Cancellation Of 65 Local Trains On Night Of October 3-4 Due To Line Work Between Goregaon-Kandivali
Mumbai: WR Announces Cancellation Of 65 Local Trains On Night Of October 3-4 Due To Line Work Between Goregaon-Kandivali

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 08:25 PM IST
Representative Image | FPJ/ Kamal Mishra

Western Railway has announced the cancellation of 65 local trains on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, October 3rd and 4th, 2024. This measure is due to ongoing work on the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations.

A major block will be implemented on the UP and DOWN Slow lines for four hours, from 12:30 AM to 4:30 AM. Additionally, a block will take place on all lines for 1.5 hours between 2:00 AM and 3:30 AM at Goregaon station.

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, stated that during the block, all Fast line local trains will operate on the Slow line between Borivali and Andheri. Fast line Mail/Express trains will be rerouted to the 5th line in the same stretch. Passengers should expect delays of 10 to 20 minutes for some Mail/Express trains.

"Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and remain updated on train schedules" said an official.

