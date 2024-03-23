Mumbai: Women's Safety In Local Trains Raises Concern

Photo Credit: ANI

Mumbai’s local trains are more than just a mode of transport, they are an integral part of daily life for millions. However, amidst the rush and bustle, a concerning issue persists: The alarming rise in molestation and harassment cases against women.

In 2023 31 molestation cases were reported on the Western Railway line, with the police solving 30 of them, indicating a 97% detection rate. In 2022, there were 42 cases, and 38 were solved – a 90% detection rate. No rapes were reported in 2023, but two were reported in 2022, with one being solved.

Women's Safety Concerns On Mumbai's Central & Harbour Lines

On the Central and Harbour lines, 44 molestation cases were reported in 2023, with 43 being solved (a 98% detection rate). In 2022, 45 cases were reported, with 43 being solved (a 96% detection rate). In January and February 2024, there were 11 cases. Seven were solved (a 64% detection rate). In 2023, two rape cases were reported, both solved, and one was reported and solved in 2022. One rape case was solved between January and February 2024.

Madhu Kotial, president of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, criticised the railway authorities over the lack of security for women.

“The Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force are there, but the security personnel are at the main stations. They arrive at the scene after the crime,” she said.

“The administration has installed CCTVs, but the footage is monitored only at Kurla and Thane stations. What about other stations? No one is monitoring the CCTV footage. Two security guards or police constables are not enough. Lack of manpower and improper implementation of the system are major issues,” she said.

Challenges & Calls for Collaborative Action

One of the primary factors contributing to the issue is overcrowding. The local are packed during peak hours, creating an environment ripe for harassment and assault. In such chaotic conditions, perpetrators exploit the situation, confident they can escape unnoticed.

Lata Argade, secretary of Suburban Rail Prawasi Mahasangh, said the athorities are unable to deploy security guards or police constables at every station due to lack of manpower with the GRP and RPF. “No one seems serious about the security of women. There is no seriousness among the authorities, administration, or the people. Even women leaders are least concerned about the issue,” she said.

Collaborative Approach For Women's Safety

The safety and security of women on local trains requires a collaborative effort. Government authorities, law enforcement agencies, civil society organisations, and the public must work together. Comprehensive measures, including better surveillance, increased manpower, and stronger laws, are necessary. It’s time to transform local trains into symbols of progress and safety, rather than fear and insecurity.

A senior railway police officer stated: “Our manpower has increased significantly. A few months ago, we had around 700 home guards, but now it has increased to more than 1,500. From Churchgate and CSMT railway stations to the last stations, we deploy police constables regularly in every ladies’ compartment at night. The railway police’s detection rate is also good. Every police station has a Nirbhaya team that continuously patrols.”