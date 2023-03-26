Mumbai: Women refuse to dive in despite 25% discount at BMC pools |

Mumbai: Despite 25% discount at civic-run swimming pools, women’s response continues to remain low, with only 873 taking up membership in two weeks. The BMC had announced the discount on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Concession for annual fee for large swimming pools

The BMC’s swimming pools have sessions reserved for women from 11am to noon and 5 pm to 6 pm. However, there had been a damp response, which triggered the decision to offer a discount. With concession the annual fee charged for large swimming pools is ₹7,700 instead of ₹10,100, while for small pools it is ₹6,080 instead of ₹8,000.

A discount scheme has also been implemented in quarterly and monthly charges. The facility is available on new as well as existing membership at six swimming pools. “Though the response received from women in the last two weeks is normal, we are expecting that more will show interest once their children’s exams are over,” a civic official said.

BMC's target to fill 20,000 more seats

Currently nearly 30,000 people are members of local pools. Out of that only 30% are women. The BMC has set a target to offer 20,000 more seats to men and women. Women can apply to the manager of the swimming pool to get their membership period extended and the fee adjusted. For registration, they can visit https://swimmingpool.mcgm.gov.in. The civic body had introduced online membership at its pools on August 23, 2022. It also started offering daily, monthly and quarterly membership instead of only annual membership from January.