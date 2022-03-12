Mumbai: Woman lodges complaint against husband after finding him involved in same-sex relationship

A woman has lodged a case of cheating against her husband for allegedly concealing the fact that he was into same-sex relationships. The woman learnt about this fact when she had given her husband's old phone for forensic examination to a laboratory at BKC and details hinting that her husband was allegedly into same-sex relationships were found inside his phone.

According to the Navi Mumbai police, the victim (29) in her complaint stated that she had registered her profile at a community marriage bureau and a family had shown interest in her profile and decided to meet the victim. In June last year, the victim and her prospective groom began meeting regularly.

As per the FIR lodged by the victim, in November, the two got married after which they went on honeymoon. The victim had further alleged in her complaint that the accused would keep distance from her during the honeymoon period and the victim found this behaviour of him unusual. As per the victim they had never established any physical relationship between themselves.

In her complaint, the victim further stated that in January this year, while checking the mobile phone of her husband she found some unusual chats of him with some people known to her husband. The victim found these chats strange and in order to get to the root cause of her husband's behaviour, she sent his old phone for examination at a forensic laboratory in BKC. The said laboratory sent their report to the victim which hinted that that her husband was into same-sex relationships were found inside his phone, the FIR alleged. The victim then got a complaint lodged against her husband.

"It is a cheating offence and the statement of the person against whom the allegations have been made will be recorded," said senior police inspector Dulba Dhakne.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 07:00 AM IST