Mumbai: Woman kidnaps infant from Borivali station to use baby as prop for begging; arrested

Representative Image | PTI

Mumbai: An infant was kidnapped from Borivali railway station by a woman from Delhi with the intention of using the child as a prop for begging. The accused was arrested from Dadar West by the Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP).

According to the GRP, the accused has been identified as Anju Walmik, 33, who, along with her two minor daughters, aged 10 and 17, was kidnapped and fled from Borivali railway station on Thursday. The Borivali GRP then tracked down the accused from Dadar west on Saturday morning using the footage they received from the station CCTV system.

"The accused are from Delhi who kidnapped the child to use as a prop for begging. According to the accused, since the child was an infant, it had more impact on garnering sympathy from people," senior inspector Anil Kadam, Borivali GRP, said.

“As of now not much information is about the accused whether they are habitual offenders in such kidnappings or if they are part of any racket. The investigation for the same is underway," he added.

"The victim and accused both are homeless people who stay in and around railway stations and beg or do odd jobs for survival, the accused kidnapped the child when the complainant had gone to collect some food for them,” added the official.