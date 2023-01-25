Mumbai: Woman constable accused in custodial death case of Byculla jail inmate seeks permission for IVF in jail

Byculla jail | File Image

A woman constable accused in the custodial death case of Byculla jail inmate Manjula Shetye, has sought permission from a sessions court to undergo in-vitro fertilization (IVF) while in custody. The accused made the plea by appearing in person before the court. The court has called for the response from the prosecution on the plea. Six women police persons have been in custody since mid-2017 when Shetye, who was serving a life term in the prison, was severely beaten by Byculla jail’s jailor and her five subordinates on June 23, 2017 after she complained about missing eggs and bread loaves in the ration. She died in JJ hospital where she was taken later for treatment. The women police are charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, criminal intimidation and common intention of the IPC. Earlier, one of the accused had sought a temporary bail on the grounds that her husband and in-laws want a baby from her. The court had rejected the plea.

