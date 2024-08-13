 Mumbai: Woman Claims Zepto Delivery Boy Stealing Milk Packets From Her Building, Shares Video; Police Replies
Mumbai: Woman Claims Zepto Delivery Boy Stealing Milk Packets From Her Building, Shares Video; Police Replies

The Mumbai woman in her post also claimed that Zepto had not got back to her "with a strong response" regarding her complaint. The incident was caught in the CCTV camera of the building. The woman took to X to share the video clip and expressed serious safety concerns.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 08:29 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai, August 13: A woman on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) posted a video and claimed that a Zepto delivery boy has been stealing milk packets from her building. The video shared by the woman shows the Zepto delivery boy putting milk packets inside his bag before walking away.

The woman in her post also claimed that Zepto had not got back to her "with a strong response" regarding her complaint.

The incident was caught in the CCTV camera of the building. The woman took to X to share the video clip and expressed serious safety concerns.

The woman who shared the video identifies herself as Pooja Sawant on social media platform X. She shared the video on her handle with the caption, "I am a resident of Mumbai, from past 3-4 days there has been a milk robbery happening in my building by a Zepto delivery guy. The Zepto team hasn’t gotten back to me with a strong response to my complaint and am seriously concerned regarding safety issues (sic)."

The woman also tagged Mumbai Police as she posted the video on X. "Request you to report the matter at your nearest police station for necessary action," replied Mumbai Police.

Similar Incident In The Past

The alleged incident reminds one of a common case that took place in April this year. In a shocking incident, a CCTV footage had captured a Swiggy delivery boy stealing Nike shoes from the house of a customer after delivering food.

article-image

The whole episode was captured on the CCTV. The complainant, who tried reaching out to the app and Swiggy company, said that Swiggy's customer support system was not even responding to the concerns raised, let alone try and solve it. The post was shared by one Rohit Arora, who is a tech reviewer. The incident gained widespread attention on social media after actor Sonu Sood defended the delivery boy.

