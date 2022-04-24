Mumbai: Woman caught with contraband worth Rs 51,75,000 from Borivali

The MHB Colony Police of Borivali on Saturday, April 23, 2022 succeeded in arresting a 23-year-old lady for allegedly selling heroin worth Rs 51,75,000 in Borivali near St.Francis School. The police arrested the 23-year-old lady when they became suspicious of her.

Earlier the Mumbai Police Commissioner had ordered to set up a special team in the city to curb the growing number of drug peddlers and also to eradicate the drug addicts in the city. To succeed in eradicating drug peddlers the teams of Crime Disclosure Squad, Surveillance Squad, and ATS Squad have been formed to take action.

The MHB Colony police team on Saturday, April 23 while patrolling found the movement of one lady very suspicious. The lady was standing near St.Francis School in Borivali (West) and she was holding a small transparent bag in her hand which contained something. While she was preparing to leave the spot police inspector Kiran Surase interrogated the lady and asked her what was in the bag to which she replied that it contained heroin and she was there to sell the contraband."

MHB Colony Police Station Senior Police Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar while speaking with FPJ said, " When our team was patrolling on Saturday, April 23 near St.Francis School in Borivali we found one lady named Muskan Deepak Kanojiya (23) standing with one transparent bag in her hand. We were suspicious about her movement and then we interrogated her and found that she was in possession of heroin weighing 345 grams worth Rs 51,75,000 with her. We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 8(A), 21 (C) of NDPS Act, 1985."

Kudalkar further added, "We are further investigating whether the accused woman is involved in any crime as well as other accomplices of the said woman are in the other parts of Mumbai."

