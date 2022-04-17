Mumbai: Body of Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife found hanging at her residence

The body of Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife Rajani was found hanging at her residence, the Mumbai Police informed.

Senior police officials are present at the spot and more details are awaited.

The body of Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife Rajani was found hanging at her residence. Senior police officials present at the spot: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 10:31 PM IST