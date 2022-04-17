e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Body of Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife found hanging at her residence

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 10:31 PM IST

The body of Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife Rajani was found hanging at her residence, the Mumbai Police informed.

Senior police officials are present at the spot and more details are awaited.

