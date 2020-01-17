Mumbai Winters: How cold is it on Jan 17, 2020?

According to Mumbai Mirror, the temperature dropped to 15.4 degrees Celsius in the suburbs on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday. The minimum temperature in south Mumbai was 17.6 degrees Celsius.

“This spell of cold weather will only last till Friday. The drop in temperature is a result of western disturbance that is bringing cold and dry winds from north India. We expect a slight rise in the temperature by Saturday,” an official from the India Meteorological Department told Mumbai Mirror.

Mumbai has seen some rather odd weather conditions in the past couple of months. After experiencing an extended monsoon, the city also witnessed a wet Christmas after it saw sudden spells of rain across town as well as in the suburbs.