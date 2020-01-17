Mumbai Winters: How cold is it on Jan 17, 2020?

After blowing hot and cold - quite literally - for some time, winter has come to Mumbai. On Friday morning, Mumbai recorded a temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius -- the lowest minimum temperature for the month of January after 2013.
According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, "11.3 degrees Celsius today is the lowest of the season. It is the lowest after 2013. On January 6th, 2013 it was 10.4 degrees. All-time record is 7.4 degree recorded on January 22nd in 1962."
Deputy Director General of Meteorology, IMD Mumbai, KS Hosalikar tweeted, "COLABA: Min 14.5, Rh 50%. SANTACRUZ: MIN. = 11.4 DEG C, R/H. = 62%. Lowest min temp recorded after year 2013. With the winds chill factor too coming in... Feels lower than actual. Please do TC. Day time temp are expected to be low."
According to Mumbai Mirror, the temperature dropped to 15.4 degrees Celsius in the suburbs on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday. The minimum temperature in south Mumbai was 17.6 degrees Celsius.
“This spell of cold weather will only last till Friday. The drop in temperature is a result of western disturbance that is bringing cold and dry winds from north India. We expect a slight rise in the temperature by Saturday,” an official from the India Meteorological Department told Mumbai Mirror.
Mumbai has seen some rather odd weather conditions in the past couple of months. After experiencing an extended monsoon, the city also witnessed a wet Christmas after it saw sudden spells of rain across town as well as in the suburbs.
