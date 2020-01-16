Mumbai: Minimum temperature drops by 4 degrees Celsius

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up to a pleasant morning as the city’s minimum temperature dropped by four degrees Celsius within 24 hours and is expected to decrease further in the next 48 hours.

gradually from 21.3 to 16.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning.

IMD has also forecast that the minimum temperature is likely to be in the range of 14-18 degrees in the next 48 hours. According to the location-wise minimum temperatures in suburbs, Borivli was the coldest at 13.3 degrees, followed by Powai at 14.7 degrees.