Mumbai: The Maharashtra government proposes to set up a 'Mumbai Eye' modelled on the iconic 'London Eye' so that tourists will get an aerial view of the city's skyline. 'London Eye' is the observation wheel on the banks of the Thames river and it is the most popular paid tourist attraction in the United Kingdom.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the Cabinet discussed the construction of the observation wheel close to the Bandra Worli Sea Link ahead of the toll plaza.

He, however, added that the government, before going ahead with the project development, will examine if there are any Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) issues.