Mumbai: Will Recommend Cancellation Of DB Realty's Tender To Build MHADA Houses At Aarey, Says Mungantiwar

Sudhir Mungantiwar | File

Shall recommend cancellation of DB Realty's tender to construct MHADA houses on forest land at Aarey, Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Friday. He made the statement while discussing a calling attention motion about MHADA houses at Dindoshi.

Leader of the House Pravin Darekar had moved the motion saying that the issue of rehabilitation of tribal hamlets and people staying in the forest land in Sanjay Gandhi National Park has been pending for over two decades now.

'People don't get basic civic amenities'

"People have also paid money for MHADA houses in Chandivali. But the houses are not ready yet. There might be many more people like these. The government needs to resolve this issue. The people don't get basic civic amenities and the issue needs to be considered on humanitarian grounds," Darekar said, adding that union minister Piyush Goyal has consented to have a meeting on the issue.

Several members echoed Darekar's sentiment when speaking on the motion.

Mungantiwar assures swift action

Replying to the motion, Mungantiwar said that the first phase of the project was completed in 2002 when 11,385 tenements were given to eligible people. "Second phase started in 2008. It was given to DB Realty. They raised the height of the building and the Airport Authority objected to it. We'll need to look into the conditions in the tender when the work was allotted. We shall inspect it and cancel the tenders if any discrepancies are there," he noted.

The minister also suggested that MHADA has 90 acre land at Aarey and that the agency can build necessary homes on that land. A committee of members from both the houses would be formed to discuss over the issue and take it to logical end, the minister added.

Read Also Mumbai: BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar acquitted in Ghanta Naad case

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)