Mumbai: Why did Shiv Sena name penguin as Oscar but wants all shops to change to Marathi nameplates, questions BJP leader Chitra Wagh

In the run-up to the civic elections, the BJP on Thursday targeted the Shiv Sena over naming the new Byculla Zoo penguin chick as Oscar.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh questioned why the ruling party wants all shops and establishments in the city to switch to Marathi nameplates but has given non-Marathi names to baby penguins and tiger cubs. To take a swipe at the Sena, Wagh tweeted a Marathi cartoon.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar responded to the dig in her characteristic style. She said, “Then what do you expect? What should have we named it? Champa or Chiwa? These Humboldt penguins are the centre of attraction for children.”

She further said, “We are going to keep a baby elephant and name it Champa, and a baby monkey as Chiwa.” In Maharashtra, Champa is used for BJP leader Chandrakant Patil and Chiwa for Chitra Wag

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:18 AM IST