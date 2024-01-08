 Mumbai: Western Railway's Stringent Ticket Checking Drives Yield ₹128 Crore In Fines From April To December 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Western Railway's Stringent Ticket Checking Drives Yield ₹128 Crore In Fines From April To December 2023

Mumbai: Western Railway's Stringent Ticket Checking Drives Yield ₹128 Crore In Fines From April To December 2023

In the month of December, WR realized fines amounting to ₹3.54 Crore through detection of about 91,000 cases over Mumbai Suburban section.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 11:43 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Western Railway's Stringent Ticket Checking Drives Yield ₹128 Crore In Fines From April To December 2023 | FPJ

In order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel & better services to all bonafide passengers over Western Railway, intensive Ticket Checking drives are being carried out continuously over Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express as well as passenger trains & holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers.

Extensive ticket checking drives in Western Railway

The Ticket Checking staff worked with full zeal and the highly motivated Ticket Checking team under the supervision of Senior Commercial Officers of Western Railway organized several ticket checking drives during the months from April to December 2023, thereby recovering an amount to the tune of ₹128.42 Crore, which also includes ₹33.60 Crore from Mumbai Suburban section. 

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the month of December 2023, ₹12.71 Crore was recovered through detection of 2.24 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. Also, in the month of December, WR realized fines amounting to ₹3.54 Crore through detection of about 91,000 cases over Mumbai Suburban section.

₹154.67 lakh collected in fines

To prevent unauthorized entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise Ticket Checking drives are carried out. As a result of these drives more than 46000 unauthorized passengers have been penalized during the period April to December 2023 and ₹154.67 lakh collected in fines, which is about 50% higher than the same period of last year.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Exhibition Organised At Western Railway Headquarters In Churchgate To Mark Completion...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Activist Moves HC To Restrain Jarange Patil's Entry Into City On Jan 20, Seeks FIR & Cites...

Mumbai: Activist Moves HC To Restrain Jarange Patil's Entry Into City On Jan 20, Seeks FIR & Cites...

COVID-19 Update: Mumbai Reports 22 New Cases Of JN.1 Variant; Maharashtra's Total Increases To 250

COVID-19 Update: Mumbai Reports 22 New Cases Of JN.1 Variant; Maharashtra's Total Increases To 250

Mumbai News: Around 700 Illegal Structures To Be Demolished For Mithi River Widening Project

Mumbai News: Around 700 Illegal Structures To Be Demolished For Mithi River Widening Project

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Mirza Himayat Baig In 2010 Nashik Terror Plot, Citing 13 Years Of...

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Mirza Himayat Baig In 2010 Nashik Terror Plot, Citing 13 Years Of...

Mumbai: Technical Glitch Halts BEST's New Electric Double Decker Bus Near Mantralaya

Mumbai: Technical Glitch Halts BEST's New Electric Double Decker Bus Near Mantralaya