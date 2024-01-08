Mumbai: Western Railway's Stringent Ticket Checking Drives Yield ₹128 Crore In Fines From April To December 2023 | FPJ

In order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel & better services to all bonafide passengers over Western Railway, intensive Ticket Checking drives are being carried out continuously over Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express as well as passenger trains & holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers.

Extensive ticket checking drives in Western Railway

The Ticket Checking staff worked with full zeal and the highly motivated Ticket Checking team under the supervision of Senior Commercial Officers of Western Railway organized several ticket checking drives during the months from April to December 2023, thereby recovering an amount to the tune of ₹128.42 Crore, which also includes ₹33.60 Crore from Mumbai Suburban section.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the month of December 2023, ₹12.71 Crore was recovered through detection of 2.24 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. Also, in the month of December, WR realized fines amounting to ₹3.54 Crore through detection of about 91,000 cases over Mumbai Suburban section.

₹154.67 lakh collected in fines

To prevent unauthorized entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise Ticket Checking drives are carried out. As a result of these drives more than 46000 unauthorized passengers have been penalized during the period April to December 2023 and ₹154.67 lakh collected in fines, which is about 50% higher than the same period of last year.