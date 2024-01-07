Mumbai News: Exhibition Organised At Western Railway Headquarters In Churchgate To Mark Completion Of 125 Years; Check Details Here |

Mumbai: An exhibition has been organised by Public Relations Department at WR HQ, Churchgate, Mumbai to mark the historic occasion of the completion of 125 years of Western Railway’s headquarter ( HQ) building from 7th to 9th Jan,2024., from 10 am to 8 pm.

The exhibition is a remarkable amalgamation of the rich history of Western Railway, formerly known as the Bombay, Baroda & Central India (BB&CI) Railway and its historically magnificent headquarters in present day Mumbai.

Details On The Exhibition

The exhibition showcases the rich history of the making of this iconic building starting with an Immersive Tunnel which tells the story of the origin of BB&CI Railway. The exhibition also encompasses Informative Panels, Audio-Visual Digital Standees, and a Photo Gallery consisting of photographs of the bygone era along with the display of select heritage artefacts. The exhibition also consists of an immersive VR experience, which lets the viewer see the interiors of the building and observe the exterior from the topmost point of the building.

To make the exhibition even more enriching, a Vande Bharat Train Simulator has been installed along with a display of the Stamp Collection revolving around the various themes of Indian Railways in the past.