Mumbai: Western Railway Organises First ‘Heritage Walk’ Inside Its Iconic Headquarters At Churchgate

To mark the historic occasion of the completion of 125 years of Western Railway’s Headquarter building, WR has planned a month-long celebration in January 2024 which will include various events such as exhibitions, heritage walks, release of Coffee Table Book, cultural programmes, etc. As part of this grand celebration, WR organized its first Heritage Walk of this iconic building.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, a Heritage Walk was organised on 5th January, 2024 which encapsulated the explanation of the architectural features and marvels of the Headquarters building along with a tour down memory lane in the Heritage Gallery at Ground Floor and the new Heritage Lounge on the Third Floor.

Walk conducted in batches

The walk was conducted in two batches of around 20-25 persons and was highly appreciated by the participants. One participant also mentioned that now she will look at the building in a different sense and that there will be a newfound pride in looking at the grandeur of the building. The heritage walk was conducted by Aneeta Satpute, Chief Booking Supervisor, Mumbai Central Division and Sreejesh Achi, Train Manager Counselor, Churchgate.

The guides explained the interesting story of how the building came into existence and also the importance of statues, domes, minarets, etc. designed into the building. The walk included a visit to the Heritage Gallery on the Ground Floor which contains artefacts over 150 years old including Mangalore tiles, station bells, telephones, etc. An interesting object in the Gallery is a 100-year-old trophy in the shape of a trumpet that was presented to the Officers Mess of BB&CI Railway in 1923 which can still be played. The Gallery also contains numerous heritage photographs of the then-Colaba station building and the rail lines connecting it with Churchgate. The heritage walk lasted for around 40-45 minutes.